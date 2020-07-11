163.9 M pieces of silver

Judas got Thirty pieces of silver.

The debate has yet to be had,



did the Bishop’s receive the money for being obedient to Caesar and not God? Regardless the US Bishop’s received $1.4 Billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, that equates to 163.9 million pieces of silver! Does this make the Church another NGO that is independent of the laity's charity?