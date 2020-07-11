163.9 M pieces of silver

Judas got Thirty pieces of silver.
The debate has yet to be had,
did the Bishop’s receive the money for being obedient to Caesar and not God? Regardless the US Bishop’s received $1.4 Billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, that equates to 163.9 million pieces of silver! Does this make the Church another NGO that is independent of the laity's charity?
Today, Judas could have bought a brand new mid-level car with Thirty pieces of silver.
So, if the average US salary is $170 per day and thirty pieces of silver are work 120 days’ salary, then the purchasing power of the coins was the equivalent of $20,400!
In other words, if the transaction was to take place today, Judas could have bought a brand new mid-level car with that money. Do the …More
I was thinking the same thing, these false bishops taking the 30 pieces of silver.
These worldly bishops did an especially evil act, by keeping the Churches closed during Holy Week.
Almighty God, increase my faith in the Holy Teacher, Jesus. Amen
Almighty God, increase my faith in the Holy Teacher, Jesus. Amen