163.9 M pieces of silver

So, if the average US salary is $170 per day and thirty pieces of silver are work 120 days’ salary, then the purchasing power of the coins was the equivalent of $20,400!



Thirty pieces of silver.

So, if the average US salary is $170 per day and thirty pieces of silver are work 120 days' salary, then the purchasing power of the coins was the equivalent of $20,400!

In other words, if the transaction was to take place today, Judas could have bought a brand new mid-level car with that money. Do the math for yourself if in doubt.