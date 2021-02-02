Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explaining in a simple way, what might go wrong with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. He refers to various recent deaths of people in retirement homes in the US and Germany, … More





For more, please also see: Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease ( "vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)." Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explaining in a simple way, what might go wrong with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. He refers to various recent deaths of people in retirement homes in the US and Germany, tested positive for COVID19 after vaccination.For more, please also see: Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease ( pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/ ):