Japanese Secret Altar

“Like my Master I shall die upon the cross. Like Him, a lance will pierce my heart so that my blood and my love can flow out upon the land and sanctify it to His name." – St Paul Miki SJ, who was martyred at Nagasaki in 1597 with 25 others. Today (6 Feb) is their feast day. This beautiful reredos was hidden in a sideboard which looked like an ordinary piece of domestic furniture when it was closed, but when opened it could be used for the Holy Mass in Japan.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr