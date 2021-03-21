INTOLERANT & EXCLUSIVE: Novus Ordoizers Ban Traditional Catholics In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father draws a parallel between the Judaizers condemned by Paul and the Novus Ordoizers… More





In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father draws a parallel between the Judaizers condemned by Paul and the Novus Ordoizers who have been trying to ban Catholic Tradition for 50 years. Father condemns the Novus Ordoizers' latest act of intolerance against traditional Catholics inside the Basilica of St. Peter in Rome. So much for all that talk of "inclusivity and equal treatment" when it comes to us, eh Francis?