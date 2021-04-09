Clicks10
Miles - Christi - English
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such …More
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such nonsense, you won't after you see this.

Source: bitchute.com/video/YKktYdEGBRnP/

Seen in: facebook.com/…roups/1612798628867653/permalink/1935693649911481/

principia-scientific.com/…cience-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/

fluoridefreepeel.ca/…-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/

fluoridefreepeel.ca/…ve-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

fda.gov/media/134922/download

fluoridefreepeel.ca/…-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf

off-guardian.org/…/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/

mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf

who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal)

Jeff Green: virusesarenotcontagious.com
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up