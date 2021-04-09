Clicks10
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such …More
Germ theory, Covid 19 and the contagion myth thoroughly debunked and destroyed. Game over. Period. If you believe in viruses, mutated strains, herd immunity, 99.7% survival rate and any other such nonsense, you won't after you see this.
Source: bitchute.com/video/YKktYdEGBRnP/
Seen in: facebook.com/…roups/1612798628867653/permalink/1935693649911481/
principia-scientific.com/…cience-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/
fluoridefreepeel.ca/…-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
fluoridefreepeel.ca/…ve-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
fda.gov/media/134922/download
fluoridefreepeel.ca/…-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf
off-guardian.org/…/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf
who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal)
Jeff Green: virusesarenotcontagious.com
Source: bitchute.com/video/YKktYdEGBRnP/
Seen in: facebook.com/…roups/1612798628867653/permalink/1935693649911481/
principia-scientific.com/…cience-admits-no-proof-of-isolated-covid-19-virus/
fluoridefreepeel.ca/…-canada-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
fluoridefreepeel.ca/…ve-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
fda.gov/media/134922/download
fluoridefreepeel.ca/…-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf
off-guardian.org/…/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
mja.com.au/system/files/issues/212_10/mja250569.pdf
who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/influenza-(seasonal)
Jeff Green: virusesarenotcontagious.com