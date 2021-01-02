Clicks1
Fatima Minute: SINS AGAINST THE IMMACULATE HEART
Fatima 100th Oct 7 Celebration Event: http://livingfatima.com/october7/ In 1925 Our Lady spoke to Sr. Lucia of the sins against her Immaculate Heart: the rejection of the revealed truths about her and the consequent rejection of her as our mother. As St. Aelrod writes, "He who fails to honor the Mother dishonors the Son."
youtube.com/watch?v=UXNX0IIMQGs
