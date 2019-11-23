Home
Clicks
106
Decree Published - Diocese Goes Ad Orientem
Eva
1 hour ago
Diocese of Maasin in Philippines will begin "ad orientem" at all Masses as of First Sunday of Advent
Eva
mentioned this post in
Here is the decree, published today, dated tomorrow Decree Published - Diocese Goes Ad Orientem
.
45 minutes ago
