Clicks
105
Melbourne has imprisoned it’s own people. Over the death of 7 elderly individuals - 4 aged 80+
F M Shyanguya
1
1 hour ago
Katie Hopkins on Corona madness. Just how much freedom are you willing for the state to take away?
F M Shyanguya
1 hour ago
Australia: "Where you slept last night is where you'll need to stay for the next six weeks,"
F M Shyanguya
mentioned this post in
1 hour ago
