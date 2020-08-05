Clicks105

Melbourne has imprisoned it’s own people. Over the death of 7 elderly individuals - 4 aged 80+

F M Shyanguya
1
Katie Hopkins on Corona madness. Just how much freedom are you willing for the state to take away?
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

F M Shyanguya
  • Report
Australia: "Where you slept last night is where you'll need to stay for the next six weeks,"
F M Shyanguya mentioned this post in Melbourne has imprisoned it’s own people. Over the death of 7 elderly individuals - 4 aged 80+
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up