Bill Gates Says World Won’t Return to Normal Until “A Lot of People” Take a Second COVID Vaccine

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates says the world won’t return to normal until “a lot of people” take a second “super-effective” coronavirus vaccine that could be years away. Gates told NBC that … More

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates says the world won’t return to normal until “a lot of people” take a second “super-effective” coronavirus vaccine that could be years away.

Gates told NBC that the situation will not be reversed until we reach ‘Zero COVID’ – totally eliminating the virus worldwide, a goal that represents a higher bar than for any other disease in history.

“The only way we’ll get completely back to normal is by having, maybe not the first generation of vaccines, but eventually a vaccine that is super-effective, and that a lot of the people take, and that we get the disease eliminated on a global basis,” said Gates.

“That is where we can finally start taking all the problems that have been created — in education, mental health — and start to build back in a positive way,” he added.