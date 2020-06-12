Why SpaceX And Amazon Are Launching 42,000+ Satellites for the 5G

5G, the next generation of communication services, will deliver ultra-fast speeds, connect all people and devices to the internet and minimise delays. It will affect everybody, changing the way we communicate, work and interact with technology. Space has an invaluable role to play in the 5G ecosystem. Satellites can extend, enhance, and provide reliability and security to 5G …

European Space Agency, ESA (31 may. 2018)

