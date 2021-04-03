Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion 2021 | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USA *Post-stream note: We apologize for technical difficulties that occurred first during the Gospel reading,… More





*Post-stream note: We apologize for technical difficulties that occurred first during the Gospel reading, and again while the congregation was Venerating the Cross. Please be patient during these moments, and know that the video will run smoothly again after the interruptions. Also, please know that we believe the issue has been fixed for future streams! To read the Gospel in its entirety, as well as the day's other readings, you may click here: usccb.org/bible/readings/040221.cfm As we continue Holy Week 2021, we invite you to join us via livestream on Friday, April 2, as we commemorate Good Friday of the Lord's Passion 2021 from The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. Events will begin at 12:00 PM EST as Sr. Cynthia Serjak, RSM, delivers a Reflection on the Lord's Passion, "The Seven Last Words of Christ," joined by members of St. Matthew's Schola Cantorum. This will be immediately followed at 1:00 PM EST with Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrating the Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord. Come back to our YouTube Channel throughout Holy Week for Livestreams of every major Holy Week 2021 Mass with Cardinal Gregory, continuing tomorrow with Holy Saturday's Easter Vigil 2021 Mass at 8:00 PM EST. The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington!