Holy Week 2021 Message | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, greets the faithful as Holy Week 2021 begins, reminding us that Holy Week always gives us hope in a better world to come thanks to Christ's loving sacrifice and resurrection. The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington! For information on Mass times, Confession times, and more during Lent, visit: #HolyWeek