Mass for St. Patrick's Day 2021 | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USA We invite you to join Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, on March 17, 2021, at 12:00 PM … More





We invite you to join Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, on March 17, 2021, at 12:00 PM EST as he celebrates Mass for St. Patrick's Day from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. Follow along with the readings here: #StPatricksDay twitter.com/washarchdiocese Mass for St. Patrick's Day 2021 | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USAWe invite you to join Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, on March 17, 2021, at 12:00 PM EST as he celebrates Mass for St. Patrick's Day from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. Follow along with the readings here: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032821.cfm Come back to our YouTube Channel throughout Holy Week for Livestreams of every major Holy Week 2021 Mass with Cardinal Gregory, beginning with Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion Mass 2021 on March 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST: youtu.be/p9Qa4tysXmM The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington! For information on Mass times, Confession times, and more during Lent, visit: thelightison.org - Mass for St. Patrick's Day 2021 | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USA | March 17, 2021 #Catholic #CardinalGregory - Subscribe to our channel here: youtube.com/…annel/UCXLO9gzM6LSqIrQS6T393yQ Stay connected on social media: @WashArchdiocese facebook.com/login/web/ instagram.com/accounts/login/ Visit us at: adw.org For up-to-date information on how the Archdiocese of Washington is reacting to COVID-19, please visit: adw.org/coronavirus/