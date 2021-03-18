A Dialogue with CARDINAL WILTON GREGORY and IMAM SAYYID KASHMIRI | March 17, 2021 Join Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, and Sayyid M.B. … More





Join Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, and Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, Representative of Ayatollah Sistani in the U.S., for a virtual discussion about the historic recent visit of Pope Francis with Ayatollah Sistani in Iraq, on March 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST. This discussion will be moderated by Tamara Sonn, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani Professor in the History of Islam and Director of the Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.