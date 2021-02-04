The Biden & Harris Killing Agenda 2,400 innocent people are massacred every day in America—and the current administration is fighting to expand the killing. We can't go on this way. We have to fight … More

2,400 innocent people are massacred every day in America—and the current administration is fighting to expand the killing. We can't go on this way. We have to fight for life harder than we ever have before. Our brothers and sisters in the womb need us to step up and be their voice.