French Catholics Don't Back Down (Video)

Thousands of French Catholics gathered again on Sunday in front of cathedrals and churches, demonstrating for their right of freedom of worship. French policemen ensured that the churches remained closed.

In Nantes, 700 people gathered on a public square singing and praying to Christ the King (video below). At the same time, a match of the French football league was allowed despite Covid-19.

Gatherings in: Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Montpellier and Limoges.

Padre Pio: "Never has the devil found such fertile territory upon which to work as in this era when his very existence is denied by so many."
