Fr Heilman told of a miraculous happening

Father! My sons and I had a miracle!! We made a very pretty Virgin Mary on a piece of wood. On April 30th in the evening we made a special place for her at our forest preserve facing the street so that cars passing by would see her. We did it for May 1st in honor of the consecration. The fake candles we bought on amazon and were supposed to stay lit for a max of 24 hours. Father!!! They are still glowing 2 months later. I just can’t believe it. I just had to tell you. We have only been to your church once because we live in Chicago, but I listen to you all the time on the Grace Force podcast. We love you father. I got the feeling to make this after listening to you.(From a Facebook post)