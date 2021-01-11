Covid-19: Woman Receives Communion, Attempts to Throw It into the Bin

In a church in Bari, Italy, a woman tried to throw a consecrated host into the dustbin after it fell to the ground while she was receiving it in her hand.According to LaFedeQuotidiana.it (January 10), the woman bent down, picked the host up and carried it away without consuming it.A communion helper asked her what she was doing. Candidly she said, "I'm looking for a basket to throw it in, it fell on the ground and with Covid-19 you have to be careful."The extraordinary minister took the host and swallowed it in front of the perplex woman.