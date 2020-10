Pope Francis? A consequence of his idolatry

The consequences of idolatry

Footnotes

Afterward it was not enough for them to err about the knowledge of God,but they live in great strife due to ignorance,and they call such great evils peace.For whether they kill children in their initiations, or celebrate secret mysteries,or hold frenzied revels with strange customs,they no longer keep either their lives or their marriages pure,but they either treacherously kill one another, or grieve one another by adultery,and all is a raging riot of blood and murder, theft and deceit, corruption, faithlessness, tumult, perjury,confusion over what is good, forgetfulness of favors,pollution of souls,disorder in marriage, adultery, and debauchery.For the worship of idols not to be namedis the beginning and cause and end of every evil.For their worshipers[ a ] either rave in exultation, or prophesy lies,or live unrighteously, or readily commit perjury;for because they trust in lifeless idolsthey swear wicked oaths and expect to suffer no harm.But just penalties will overtake them on two counts:because they thought wickedly of God in devoting themselves to idols,and because in deceit they swore unrighteously through contempt for holiness.For it is not the power of the things by which men swear,[ b but the just penalty for those who sin,that always pursues the transgression of the unrighteous. Wisdom 14:28 Gk Wisdom 14:31 Or