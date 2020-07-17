Pete Buttigieg Joins “Catholic” Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study

Former South Bend mayor and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been named a 2020-2021 faculty fellow at the University of Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study.He will research “on the nature of trust” and explore “the forces shaping the 2020s” and “how to restore trust in political institutions.”Buttigieg lives in a gay pseudo-marriage, believes in climate change, supports aborting little children, legalizing marijuana, war in Syria, and is a lapsed Catholic.