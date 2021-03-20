 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks3
Bestof:Loyola Press
Pop-Up Catechesis: Keeping Christ in Easter Joe Paprocki challenges us to keep Christ in Easter celebrations. For more on Easter, visit loyolapress.com/…ources/liturgical-year/easter/ This is an …More
Pop-Up Catechesis: Keeping Christ in Easter

Joe Paprocki challenges us to keep Christ in Easter celebrations. For more on Easter, visit loyolapress.com/…ources/liturgical-year/easter/ This is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis, hosted by Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up