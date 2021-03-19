Peter Faber: A Saint for Turbulent Times (Book Trailer) Loyola Press is pleased to present the book trailer for its newest biography Peter Faber: A Saint for Turbulent Times. Learn more about Peter … More





Loyola Press is pleased to present the book trailer for its newest biography Peter Faber: A Saint for Turbulent Times. Learn more about Peter Faber at Peter Faber: A Saint for Turbulent Times (Book Trailer)Loyola Press is pleased to present the book trailer for its newest biography Peter Faber: A Saint for Turbulent Times. Learn more about Peter Faber at store.loyolapress.com/peter-faber. Peter Faber was one of the original companions who, with Ignatius of Loyola, founded the Society of Jesus in 1534. From his simple upbringing in a mountain village to his years at university, Faber exhibited a mind for learning and a heart for prayer. During a time of struggle for the Church responding to the challenges of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation—battle lines were drawn. Peter Faber, along with other Jesuits, helped the Church to find its way and helped people keep the faith. Music Credit: Crossing the Divide Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/