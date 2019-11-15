Clicks41

Francis Approves James Martin's anti-Catholic agenda to subvert the Catholic moral doctrine

Gesù è con noi
42
Dr Taylor Marshall w George Neumayr ( #328)
Frà Alexis Bugnolo
Dr Taylor, if you can see this, how can you square that with Our Lord's promise to pray for the successors of Saint Peter. You must either be practicing non think or you are willing to admit that Jesus' prayer is not necessarily effective, though He is the Living Incarnate God. If the latter were true, then there is no hope for us when we pray, that we will be heard by the Father.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
WELL DONE EXCELLENT TO EXPOSE SODOMY IN THE FALSE church THE LGBT PROMOTERS LIKE MARTIN TOBIN FARRELL BERGOGLIO. INTERESTING MORE THAN HALF OF US PRIEST ARE SODOMITES.
IT IS CLEAR FOR BERGOGLIO NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE GAY AGENDA HE JUST MET JAYNE OZANNE A WELL KNOWN LESBIAN VERY IMPORTANT IN THE LGBT MOVEMENT. AND HE STILL DOESNOT HAVE TIME FOR FOUR YEARS FOR DUBIA CARDINALS,
Gesù è con noi
Y aquí ni siquiera hay espacio para preguntarse lo que es obvio. Bergoglio aprueba la agenda anti católica de James Martin para subvertir la doctrina católica en rebelión contra Dios.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
ES UNO DE SUS COLABORADORES MAS ADMIRADOS DE BERGOGLIO Y DE LOS QUE LES DEDICA MAS TIEMPO. PARA LA FALSA iglesia de bergoglio LA PRIORIDAD ES LA SODOMIA.
