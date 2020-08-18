Catholic Owned Radio Sustains "Catholic Values" With Depravity

We come for war



King of the north and norse



With drums beating, screams repeating and the hammer force of Thor



Surrender not enough



The Christian seed will sing amongst the soil of trees

Better to die quick fighting on your feet



Then to live forever begging on your knees



No.



Can we still be saved?



Hell no!



Does your God hold a place for us?



Hell no!



Is there time to repent?



Hell no!



Will we rise from the dead?



Hell no!



Can these sins even be forgiven?



Hell no!



Is there still hope for us?



Hell no!

WSOU 89.5 is a New Jersey radio station founded in 1948. It belongs to Catholic Seton Hall University which is under the authority of the Cardinal of Newark, and is run by Seton Hall students.Mere months after Bishop Theodore McCarrick became Newark’s new archbishop in 1986, WSOU changed its broadcasting format to hard rock and heavy metal. "The description of 'hard rock' hardly illustrates the depths of depravity to which this station has fallen," Michael Hitchborn writes on LepantoIn.org (August 17).WSOU is broadcasting bands and songs that are blasphemous, openly satanic, promote sacrilege, promote the murder and mutilation of women and children and the slaughter of Christians. Simultaneously, it claims to be committed to “strengthening Seton Hall’s Catholic and academic identity” and encouraging “students and listeners to pursue a quest for lifelong learning sustained by Catholic values.”Never mind, on September 15, 2019, WSOU broadcast the song “Blood Eagle” which speaks about slaughtering Christians:Other broadcasts included the songs:• “Hammer Smashed Face” which hails “violence as a way of life”• “The Serpentine Offering” whose lyrics provide a ritual for giving one’s self over to total possession by the devil• "Necromania" which says, "We love your virgin blood; Death is our drug"• “Blacken the Cursed Sun” by the band “Lamb of God” with the following lyrics:Two attempts in 1988 and 2001 to abandon the radio’s format failed. In 1988 a listener took his life with the lyrics of the song “Suicide Solution” in his pocket. Newark Archdiocese is now lead by the McCarrick offshoot pro-gay Cardinal Tobin.