Mother of Bishop Schneider Has Died, R.I.P.

Maria Schneider (*January 31, 1932), the mother of Bishop Athanasius Schneider, has died on August 3 in Munich.Her son will celebrate the Requiem on August 13 in Rottweil, Germany. Mrs Schneider will be buried next to her husband.Maria Schneider was born in the village Elsaß near Odessa, Ukraine, in a family of ethnic Germans who later were deported to the Ural Mountains. She married Josef Schneider (+2015) on 31 Mai 1954. The couple first lived in Kirgistan, then in Estonia and finally left for Germany in 1973.Maria Schneider was blessed with four children, the youngest is Athanasius Schneider. She taught her children the faith despite State atheism in the former Soviet Union.