V2 Pope Paul Vl, Anti-Catholic Statements To/At The United Nations

On October 4th 1965, the Vatican 2 promoter, Pope Paul 6 spoke at the United Nations. His speech, the same as his council and his stay at the Vatican, was loaded with Masonic statements of one world brotherhood:

1) "... the one who is speaking to you (himself-Paul Vl) is a man like yourselves. He is your brother..."

The UN of course, consists of many deniers of Christ our King, such as Hindus, Buddhists, Muhammads, Satanic Talmud Jews...

Jesus teaches us, "...who is My mother and who are My brethren?

And stretching forth His hand towards His disciples, He said: Behold My mother and My brethren.



For whosoever shall do the will of My Father, that is in heaven, he is My brother, and sister, and mother."

Obviously, pagans, Muhammads and evil Jews, do not live the Holy Will of Almighty God.