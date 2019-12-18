Clicks93
O Sanctissima - O most holy
O most holy, o most loving, sweet Virgin Mary! Beloved Mother, undefiled, pray, pray for us. You are solace and refuge, Virgin, Mother Mary. Whatever we wish, we hope it through you; pray, pray for us.
O most holy, o most loving,
sweet Virgin Mary!
Beloved Mother, undefiled,
pray, pray for us.
You are solace and refuge,
Virgin, Mother Mary.
Whatever we wish, we hope it through you;
pray, pray for us.
Look, we are weak and deeply deplorable;
save us, o Mary!
Take away our lassitude, heal our pains;
pray, pray for us.
Virgin, look at us, Mother, care for us;
hear us, o Mary!
You bring divine medicine;
pray, pray for us.
Source: www.youtube.com
