O Sanctissima - O most holy

sweet Virgin Mary!

Beloved Mother, undefiled,

pray, pray for us.



You are solace and refuge,

Virgin, Mother Mary.

Whatever we wish, we hope it through you;

pray, pray for us.



Look, we are weak and deeply deplorable;

save us, o Mary!

Take away our lassitude, heal our pains;

pray, pray for us.



Virgin, look at us, Mother, care for us;

hear us, o Mary!

You bring divine medicine;



pray, pray for us.



