O Sanctissima - O most holy

O most holy, o most loving,sweet Virgin Mary!Beloved Mother, undefiled,pray, pray for us.You are solace and refuge,Virgin, Mother Mary.Whatever we wish, we hope it through you;pray, pray for us.Look, we are weak and deeply deplorable;save us, o Mary!Take away our lassitude, heal our pains;pray, pray for us.Virgin, look at us, Mother, care for us;hear us, o Mary!You bring divine medicine;pray, pray for us.Source: www.youtube.com