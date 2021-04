Mass For Shut Ins Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021 Mass For Shut Ins for the Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Ron Puhalla, lector/cantor. More

Mass For Shut Ins Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021



Mass For Shut Ins for the Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Ron Puhalla, lector/cantor.