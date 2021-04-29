WINESKINS 5 2 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Bishop David Bonnar in the Bishop's Corner; Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about Saints Philip and James; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Diana Hancarencko, … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Bishop David Bonnar in the Bishop's Corner; Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about Saints Philip and James; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Diana Hancarencko, Part I, on Young Adult Ministry; music from the CD Ave Maria, A Collection of Marian Songs; and, Fr. Matt Humerickhouse reflects on the readings for the Fifth Sunday of Easter.