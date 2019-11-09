Clicks54
POPE SACHS CHURCH: Vatican Embraces United Nations Goals
Friday, November 8, 2019
POPE SACHS CHURCH: Vatican Embraces United Nations Goals
Written by Michael J. Matt | Editor
New from Remnant TV...
You think it’s all about Pachamama? Think again—it’s even worse!
Michael J. Matt calls our attention to an event which received precious little media attention… an event which took place in the Vatican the day after the close of the Amazon Synod, at which key Synodal Fathers partnered with known socialists to pledge fidelity to the Sustainable Development Goals championed by the likes of George Soros, Jeffery Sachs, and Bernie Sanders.
The “Church with an Amazonic Face” emerges as the New World Order religion based on the principles of Freemasonry and the creed of Naturalism rather than Christianity.
Spread the word. It’s time for the fight of our lives.
