Viganò: Quash Vatican II Because It Was Intended To Bring About Evil

The Vatican II documents are "ambiguous," "in discontinuity" with the Church's teaching, and were "conceived for their subversive effect," Archbishop Viganò observes in a June 15 letter published on ChiesaEPostconcilio.BlogSpot.com.He therefore proposes “to drop the whole thing and to forget about it.” This goes a step further than Bishop Schneider who only wants to condemn Vatican II propositions which are heretical or favour heresy.However, such a condemnation of individual propositions would not remove “the shadows" which surround the Pastoral Council and which "prejudice the entire corpus of its documents," Viganò argues.Therefore, he hopes for a pope who will “quash the entire Council.” A pope has the power to do so, because he is above a council, Viganò explains.