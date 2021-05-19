Scripture and tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, continues discussing how to handle times of spiritual desolation in our lives and how St. Ignatius of Loyola … More

Scripture and tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ



Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, continues discussing how to handle times of spiritual desolation in our lives and how St. Ignatius of Loyola reminds us, they will eventually end and be replaced with consolation through the working of the Holy Spirit.