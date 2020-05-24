Clicks23

Prayer warriors against euthanasia!

Marysrose
Jesus said that demonic strongholds are only expelled by prayer and fasting. Catholics have the supreme prayer weapons of the Rosary and the Mass. As Catholics, we are called to do spiritual warfare.

