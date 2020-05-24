Clicks23
Prayer warriors against euthanasia!
Jesus said that demonic strongholds are only expelled by prayer and fasting. Catholics have the supreme prayer weapons of the Rosary and the Mass. As Catholics, we are called to do spiritual warfare.
finishingwithfaith.weebly.com
