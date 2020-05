These are the top names in the French department Seine-Saint-Denis which forms the northern part of Greater Paris with 1.6 million inhabitants. The names are listed in order of frequency:MohamedAdamIbraimRayanIsmaëlNoahAmirInranAliLiamGabrielIssaYanisAyoubKaïsEnzoLucasMoussaIsaacHamza