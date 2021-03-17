One Museum More: Francis' Church of the Poor Looking for Money

Francis has turned the Lateran Palace in Rome, a residence of the Popes in the first millennium, into a museum.
He made this provision in a letter to Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, the Vicar of the Roman diocese (published March 16).
The palace is annexed to the Lateran Basilica. Francis wants it to serve cultural purposes. The big Lateran complex currently hosts administration offices which will likely remain there.
Picture: © Lawrence OP, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsUxnwytftwz
