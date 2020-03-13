CORONAVIRUS: Making America Pray Again

In the middle of the Coronavirus crisis, the city of St. Paul, Minnesota takes time out to celebrate Abortion Providers Appreciation Day. Even in the face of international crisis, we’re still … More

#Coronavirus #COVID19 In the middle of the Coronavirus crisis, the city of St. Paul, Minnesota takes time out to celebrate Abortion Providers Appreciation Day. Even in the face of international crisis, we're still hellbent on provoking the wrath of God. Why? With VP Pence at the helm, the Trump Administration is being hailed for arming Americans against this vicious viral invader. (If you think otherwise, move to Italy!) So why are the globalists and their water carriers in the media trying to whip up the mob into blaming Trump for China's virus? Plus, what does this teach us about the destabilizing influence of globalism? You okay with America being dependent on China for everything from toilet paper to lifesaving antibiotics? Think it might be time to, oh I don't know, make America great again? Everyone from Pope Francis to George Soros to Jeff Sachs was railing against walls and national borders just a few weeks ago. Where are they now? With a pandemic on the loose, nobody cares. Why not? Finally, what's with the Catholic Church? Our brave shepherds are going to close churches and discontinue Mass and Confession in the middle of a pandemic? So much for the Church of Accompaniment! Michael calls for calm, independent thinking, as well as an end of globalism and a return to prayer. It's time to turn back to God and country and let globalism go back to the hell from whence it hatched.