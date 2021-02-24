CHRIS SKY CHALLENGES CANADA'S NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS. David Menzies speaks to Toronto activist Chris Sky about his return to Canada from Istanbul, Turkey and his viral video where he challenge… More

David Menzies speaks to Toronto activist Chris Sky about his return to Canada from Istanbul, Turkey and his viral video where he challenged the country's new restrictions imposed on travellers.



rebelnews.com/…anadas_new_travel_restrictions Source: bitchute.com/video/5Dq_2qPHDCo/