Tabernacle Stolen From Cathedral

The tabernacle of the Cathedral in St Catharines, Canada, was stolen on September 8.Local Bishop Gerard Bergie, 61, asked the thieves in a local radio to return, the Blessed Sacrament which was contained in the tabernacle. He explained that it is of no monetary value and that "no questions" would be asked, in case the hosts are returned.Video footage captured two people, believed to be a man and a woman, breaking into the cathedral at approximately 4:30 a.m.