France: Another Historic Church Destroyed

The 15th century fortified Saint-Christophe church of Voutezac, Southern France, was heavily damaged by a January 19/20 fire.While the blaze was raging in the roof, the fire brigade saved the partly charred tabernacle, candleholders, paintings, a dozen statues, the Way of the Cross, and the Nativity Scene. The collapse of the roof caused enormous damage.The famous 17th century Baroque altarpiece, a historical monument, was badly damaged, the central canvas, representing Christ on the Cross, was destroyed. The origin of the fire is still unknown.