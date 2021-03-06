Home
Clicks
26
Tesa
44 minutes ago
This morning Pope Francis led an interreligious meeting on the Plains of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, the common patriarch of the Abrahamic religions; Judaism, Christianity, and Islam
