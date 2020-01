"When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor, that radiates from each human soul. One life … More

"When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor, that radiates from each human soul. One life changes the world."