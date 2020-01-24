Clicks63

Trump to attend March for Life (Fox News)

HerzMariae
1
March for Life President @jeannemfl: The young marchers at the #MarchForLife will be delighted to have the leader of the free world (@realDonaldTrump) with them today!
