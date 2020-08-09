Policeman Dressed as Priest Kills Kidnapper

Chased by the police, José Antonio Reyes Uyola entered on August 7 a house in Cotui, Dominican Republic, where he took a one-year old boy and his mother as hostages.Police started negotiating with the kidnapper whom they accused of having committed a murder which he emphatically denied.Finally, Reyes asked for a priest and a journalist. Both arrived. The journalist was a local reporter. The "priest" turned out to be an undercover policeman who entered the house and immediately killed Reyes by shooting him in his head.Understandably, local priests were outraged about the police’s course of action. Since none of them dresses like a priest they put on alb and stole to talk to the tv cameras.