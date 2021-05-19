Christ teaching "I passed your word on to them, and the world hated them, because they belong to the world no more than I belong to the world." – John 17:14, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Christ teaching"I passed your word on to them, and the world hated them, because they belong to the world no more than I belong to the world." – John 17:14, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. My homily for today can be read here . Detail from the bronze doors of the Annunciation Basilica in Nazareth.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr