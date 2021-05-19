Clicks24
Christ teaching "I passed your word on to them, and the world hated them, because they belong to the world no more than I belong to the world." – John 17:14, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. …More
Christ teaching
"I passed your word on to them, and the world hated them, because they belong to the world no more than I belong to the world." – John 17:14, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. My homily for today can be read here. Detail from the bronze doors of the Annunciation Basilica in Nazareth.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
