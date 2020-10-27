Mgr. Viganò: The Revolution of Vatican II serves the New World Order

Catholic Identity Conference

October 24th, 2020

SCAPEGOATING FRANCIS: How the Revolution of Vatican II serves the New World Order

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Apostolic Nuncio

“Follow me, and leave the dead to bury their own dead.”

1. WE LIVE IN EXTRAORDINARY TIMES

A fair and objective look at the current situation cannot help but grasp the perfect coherence between the evolution of the global political framework and the role that the Catholic Church has assumed in the establishment of the New World Order

deep church

The overlap between the Catholic Hierarchy and the members of the deep church is not a theological fact, but rather a historical reality that defies the usual categories and, as such, must be analyzed

the New World Order project

the New World Order is the antithesis of Christian society

the diabolical Civitas Diaboli

City of the Devil

opposed to the Civitas Dei

– City of God –

in the eternal struggle between Light and Darkness, Good and Evil, God and Satan

kathèkon

mystery of iniquity

kathèkon

mystery of iniquity

kathèkon

[

embrassons-nous

La Civiltà Cattolica

Fratelli Tutti

also remains a message with a strong political value, because – we could say – it overturns the logic of the apocalypse that prevails today . It is the fundamentalist logic that fights against the world, because it believes that it is the opposite of God , that is, an idol, and therefore to be destroyed as soon as possible in order to accelerate the end of time. The abyss of the apocalypse, in fact, before which there are no more brothers: only apostates or martyrs running “against” time. [...] We are not militants or apostates, but all brothers

deep state

Poverello

Fratelli Tutti

universal brotherhood

]

simulacrum

Mafia of St. Gallen

[

]



2. THE ECLIPSE OF THE TRUE CHURCH

we have witnessed the eclipse of the true Church by an anti-church

We now find ourselves in this doctrinal, moral, liturgical, and disciplinary cone of shadow

total

partial

Modernism

Second Vatican Council

gates of hell

A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars

spirit of this world

amicta sole

exempted from all demonic power as she takes part in the mystery of the immutability of Christ

the gates of hell are sins and vices, especially the teachings of heretics.

synthesis of all heresies

can never definitively obscure the splendor of the Bride of Christ

3. THE ABANDONMENT OF THE SUPERNATURAL DIMENSION

the abandonment on the part of the ecclesiastical Hierarchy, even at the top, of the supernatural dimension of the Church and its eschatological role

The first consequence of this ontological subversion was the necessary denial of the fact that the Bride of Christ is not

and cannot be, subject to change by those who exercise vicarious authority in the name of the Lord

Aggiornamento

the anti-church proudly lays claims to the right to perform a paradigm shift not only by changing the way doctrine is expounded, but the doctrine itself

[

Fratelli Tutti

Pope Francis’ pontificate is like a standard lifted up before Catholic integralists and those who equate material continuity and tradition: Catholic doctrine does not just develop. Sometimes it really changes: for example on [the] death penalty, [and] war

]

Fratelli tutti sees the fulfillment of an earthly utopia and social redemption in human brotherhood, pax œcumenica between religions and welcoming migrants

4. THE SENSE OF INFERIORITY AND INADEQUACY

Nouvelle Théologie

the revolution led by Freemasonry in the civil, political and cultural spheres

breached the Catholic élite, persuading it of its inadequacy in the face of an epochal challenge that is now inescapable

Zeitgeist

,

This ideological approach stems from the false assumption that, between the Church and the contemporary world, there can be an alliance, a consonance of intent, a friendship

I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel

enemy

murderer from the beginning

liar

Courting a pact of non-belligerence with the world means coming to terms with Satan

[

depositum fidei

The coup de grâce of this attitude was codified in the Reformed Liturgy

]



5. “IDEM SENTIRE” OF REVOLUTION AND COUNCIL

idem sentire

same feeling

same mind

[

the democratic principle

the creation and accumulation of organs of power

the erasure of the historical past

the freedom of individuals

the continuous evolution of morality

the presumed secular nature of the State

equality of religions

the false and blasphemous concept of the dignity of man as connatural to him

the fideistic relationship with science

the democratization of the Church

Lumen Gentium

synodal path;

the creation and accumulation of organs of power

the Church’s past and glorious traditions

the “freedom of the children of God” theorized by Vatican II

the obfuscating of perennial moral references

Amoris Laetitia

the adoption of the concept of secularism

the religious freedom theorized in Dignitatis Humanae

Fratelli Tutti

theories on human dignity

an inordinate preoccupation with the temporal needs of the poor

science and technological progress

tonterias

]

outdated

not in step with the times.

politically correct

deep church

the New Order thinking

We have no other king but Caesar

6. THE INSTRUMENTAL ROLE OF THE MODERATE CATHOLICS IN THE REVOLUTION

i.e.,

it is difficult to understand why they were unable to put an immediate stop to abuses, correct errors, clarify misunderstandings and omissions

the responsibility for the conciliar crisis must be laid at the feet of the Authority which, even amid a thousand appeals to collegiality and pastoralism, has jealously guarded its prerogatives, exercising them only in one direction, that is, against the pusillus grex

little flock

and never against the enemies of God and of the Church

progressive wing

traditional Catholic wing

the so-called “conservatives

”

centrist part

while rejecting their excesses, it shares the same principles

aurea mediocritas

via media

The correlation between political conservatism and religious conservatism

[

deep state

the deep church uses the moderate “conservatives” to give an appearance of offering freedom to the faithful

Summorum Pontificum

saltem impliciter

Ecclesia Dei

the “ freedom to choose ” abortion theorized by democratic politicians finds its counterbalance in the no less aberrant “ religious freedom ” theorized by the Council, which

7. “OPEN SOCIETY” AND “OPEN RELIGION”

Traditional Catholic vocabulary has been deliberately modified, in order to change the content it expresses

outgoing church

,

openness

Fratelli tutti

A living and dynamic people, a people with a future, is one constantly open to a new synthesis through its ability to welcome differences

Fratelli Tutti

The Church is a home with open doors

ibid

We want to be a Church that serves, that leaves home and goes forth from its places of worship, goes forth from its sacristies, in order to accompany life, to sustain hope, to be the sign of unity… to build bridges , to break down walls , to sow seeds of reconciliation

ibid

The similarity with the

Open Society

sought after by Soros’ globalist ideology is so striking as to almost constitute an

Open Religion

counterpoint to it.

Open Religion

for a New Humanism

intelligentsia

green propaganda

Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ

The Catholic Church lives under the gaze of God; she exists for His glory and for the salvation of souls. The anti-church lives under the gaze of the world, pandering to the blasphemous apotheosis of man and the damnation of souls

The religion of the God who became man has met the religion ( for such it is ) of man who makes himself God . And what happened? Was there a clash, a battle, a condemnation? There could have been, but there was none. The old story of the Samaritan has been the model of the spirituality of the council. A feeling of boundless sympathy has permeated the whole of it. The attention of our council has been absorbed by the discovery of human needs (and these needs grow in proportion to the greatness which the son of the earth claims for himself). But we call upon those who term themselves modern humanists, and who have renounced the transcendent value of the highest realities, to give the council credit at least for one quality and to recognize our own new type of humanism: we, too, in fact, we more than any others, honor mankind .

sympathy

[

]

new religion

for such it is

of the anti-church

new humanism

mens

Global Compact on Education

to generate a change on a planetary scale, so that education is a creator of brotherhood, peace and justice. An even more urgent need in this time marked by the pandemic

process of formation in the relationship and culture of encounter also finds space and value in the

‘ common home ’

with all creatures, since people, just as they are formed to the logic of communion and solidarity, are already working “to recover serene harmony with creation”

configure the world as “a space of true brotherhood”

new humanism

Laudato Sì

Green Theology

Roman Sanhedrin

diktats

Libertas Ecclesiae

attributing a personal identity to Nature, almost endowed with intellect and will, is a prelude to her divinization

deep state

sustainable economy

[

sustainable economy

The deep state

The deep church

Fratelli Tutti

A xenophobic mentality of closure and self-restraint is spreading”

ibid

Migrations will constitute a founding element of the future of the world

ibid

]

Fratelli Tutti seems to be a form of Vatican endorsement of the Democratic candidate, in clear opposition to Donald Trump

children of light

children of darkness

8. THE IDEOLOGICAL FOUNDATIONS OF “BROTHERHOOD”

brotherhood

Nostra Ætate

Dignitatis Humanae

The latest Encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, is the manifesto of this Masonic vision, in which the cry Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité replaced the Gospel, for the sake of a unity among men that leaves out God

From the Catholic point of view the document did not go one millimeter beyond the Second Vatican Council.

La Civiltà Cattolica

[

With the Council, the embankment gradually cracked and then broke: The river of dialogue has spread with the Council Declarations Nostra Ætate on the relationship between the Church and believers of other religions and Dignitatis Humanae on religious freedom, themes and documents that are closely linked to each other, and have allowed St. John Paul II to give life to meetings such as the World Day of Prayer for Peace in Assisi on October 27, 1986 and Benedict XVI, twenty-five years later, to make us live in the city of St. Francis the Day of Reflection, Dialogue and Prayer for Peace and Justice in the World – Pilgrims of Truth, Pilgrims of Peace. Therefore,

]

the Catholic Church’s commitment to interreligious dialogue, which opens the way to peace and fraternity, is part of her original mission and has its roots in the Council event .

cancer

metastasis

fil roug

Athanasius Schneider

Since his religion will be brotherhood without the paternity of God , he will deceive even the elect.

Grand Lodge of Spain

,

[

The great principle of this initiatory school has not changed in three centuries: the construction of a universal brotherhood where human beings call themselves brothers to each other beyond their specific beliefs, their ideologies, the color of their skin, their social extraction, their language, their culture or their nationality. This fraternal dream clashed with religious fundamentalism which, in the case of the Catholic Church, led to harsh texts condemning the tolerance of Freemasonry in the 19th century.

] Pope Francis’ latest encyclical shows how far the present Catholic Church is from its previous positions. In “Fratelli Tutti”, the pope embraced the Universal Brotherhood, the great principle of modern Freemasonry.

Grande Oriente of Italy

These are the principles that Freemasonry has always pursued and guarded for the elevation of Humanity

[

hagiographer

]

Alta Vendita

Free Masonry

You, too, will fish some friends and lead them to the feet of the Apostolic See. You will have preached revolution in Tiara and Cope, proceeded under the cross and banner, a revolution that will need only a little help to set the quarters of the world on fire

[9. THE SUBVERSION OF THE INDIVIDUAL AND SOCIAL RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD

While in the Church of Christ the relationship of the soul with the Lord is eminently personal even when it is conveyed by the Sacred Minister in the liturgical action, in the conciliar church the community and the group relationship prevails

, the person loses his individuality, losing himself in the anonymous community of the celebration.

the relationship of the social body with God disappears in a personalism that eliminates the role of mediation of both the Church and the State

Society

understood as the union of several individuals aimed at the pursuit of a common goal

is divided into a multiplicity of individuals, each of whom has his own purpose

mens

the individual merges into the assembly by depersonalizing himself, and the community devolves into a collection of individuals by losing their identity

]



10. CAUSE AND EFFECT

anthropological turning point

if we want to undo the harmful effects we see before us, it is necessary and indispensable to remove the factors that caused them

in this work of restoration no exceptions to the principles are possible, precisely because failure to share them would prevent any chance of success

letter

spirit

hermeneutic of continuity

of rupture

corpus

Dubia

in addition to the blatant violation of the law, one can also commit a crime by circumventing it, using it for evil purposes

contra legem fit, quod in fraudem legis fit.

11. CONCLUSION



The only way to win this battle is to go back to doing what the Church has always done, and to stop doing what the anti-church asks of us today – that which the true Church has always condemned

And above all

I ask you in the name of God!

let us abandon that sense of inferiority that our adversaries have accustomed us to accept: in the Lord’s war, they do not humiliate us (we certainly deserve every humiliation for our sins). No, they humiliate the Majesty of God and the Bride of the Immaculate Lamb. The Truth that we embrace does not come from us, but from God! Let Trutht be denied, accept that it must justify itself before the heresies and errors of the anti-church, is not an act of humility, but of cowardice and pusillanimity

So now, O Sovereign of the heavens, send a good angel to spread terror and trembling before us. By the might of your arm may these blasphemers who come against your holy people be struck down

Block Rosary Children

Rosary Crusade

deep state

deep church

Block Rosary Children

