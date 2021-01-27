Clicks2
What It’s Like to Fight Socialism on Campus Sign a prayer for the police here: tfpstudentaction.org/…rooms-at-catholic-universities Socialism denies men of their God-given right to own private prope…More
What It’s Like to Fight Socialism on Campus
Sign a prayer for the police here: tfpstudentaction.org/…rooms-at-catholic-universities
Socialism denies men of their God-given right to own private property. After all, two of the Ten Commandments protect this right. However, the presence of TFP Student Action volunteers at the liberal arts college set off some sparks.
Those driving to the college brimmed with excitement. It was the first college campaign of the semester and TFP volunteers practiced their debating skills during the trip. Supplied with flyers, 10 Reasons to Reject Socialism, denouncing the evils of Marxist ideology, the TFP members took their stand near the campus cafeteria. On site, they said a prayer, raised their banner, which read, “May God protect America from socialism,” and waited.
As lunchtime approached, the TFP pamphleteers busied themselves among the students. “God is dead!” yelled one student as he passed. Bringing God into a debate concerning society jarred the prevailing mindset of the student body in a good way. As fervent Catholics, TFP Student Action volunteers know that God and sound public policy are inseparable. Onlookers were soon intrigued. As students began to form a crescent around the TFP banner, the concept of “separation of Church and state” was mentioned. Hands flew into the air from students eager to ask questions and engage in debate.
#debate #socialism
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Sign a prayer for the police here: tfpstudentaction.org/…rooms-at-catholic-universities
Socialism denies men of their God-given right to own private property. After all, two of the Ten Commandments protect this right. However, the presence of TFP Student Action volunteers at the liberal arts college set off some sparks.
Those driving to the college brimmed with excitement. It was the first college campaign of the semester and TFP volunteers practiced their debating skills during the trip. Supplied with flyers, 10 Reasons to Reject Socialism, denouncing the evils of Marxist ideology, the TFP members took their stand near the campus cafeteria. On site, they said a prayer, raised their banner, which read, “May God protect America from socialism,” and waited.
As lunchtime approached, the TFP pamphleteers busied themselves among the students. “God is dead!” yelled one student as he passed. Bringing God into a debate concerning society jarred the prevailing mindset of the student body in a good way. As fervent Catholics, TFP Student Action volunteers know that God and sound public policy are inseparable. Onlookers were soon intrigued. As students began to form a crescent around the TFP banner, the concept of “separation of Church and state” was mentioned. Hands flew into the air from students eager to ask questions and engage in debate.
#debate #socialism
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa