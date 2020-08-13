German Bishops Look For New Secretary: Transvestite Welcome

Father Hans Langendörfer S.J., 68, who has been general secretary of the German Bishops’ Conference since 1996 will resign.
The bishops placed a job advertisement for the successor in the German anti-Catholic Die Zeit (August 13). The add says that the job is open for “m/f/d”: male, female or "divers," meaning, a person suffering from gender-confusion.
There is no application deadline. The secretary will be elected by the bishops' plenary assembly and appointed by its chairman, Limburg Bishop Bätzing.
