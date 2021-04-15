US set to impose sanctions on 12 Russians, expel 10 Russian diplomats: Report The United States will announce sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday over alleged election interference and cyber … More

The United States will announce sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday over alleged election interference and cyber activity, targeting several officials and entities, people familiar with the matter said. On Wednesday, a White House correspondent for Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration intends to impose sanctions against 12 Russian government and intelligence officials, and against 20 entities over allegations of election interference and a cybersecurity breach affecting software made by Texas-based firm SolarWinds Corp. Vovnews