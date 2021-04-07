Chrism Mass to Commemorate Founding of the Priesthood | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington As we continue Holy Week 2021, we invite you to join us via livestream on Monday, March 29, at … More





As we continue Holy Week 2021, we invite you to join us via livestream on Monday, March 29, at 2:00 PM EST, as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates the Chrism Mass to Commemorate the Founding of the Priesthood from The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. The Chrism Mass is celebrated annually during Holy Week and the sacred oils used by all parishes in the archdiocese over the next year to administer the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Orders and the Anointing of the Sick are consecrated and blessed. During this Mass commemorating the founding of the priesthood, Cardinal Gregory and the priests of the archdiocese also renew the promises made at their ordination, reaffirming their commitment to Christ, to His Church and to priestly ministry. Worship Aid/Mass Program available here: #ChrismMass twitter.com/washarchdiocese Chrism Mass to Commemorate Founding of the Priesthood | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of WashingtonAs we continue Holy Week 2021, we invite you to join us via livestream on Monday, March 29, at 2:00 PM EST, as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates the Chrism Mass to Commemorate the Founding of the Priesthood from The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. The Chrism Mass is celebrated annually during Holy Week and the sacred oils used by all parishes in the archdiocese over the next year to administer the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Orders and the Anointing of the Sick are consecrated and blessed. During this Mass commemorating the founding of the priesthood, Cardinal Gregory and the priests of the archdiocese also renew the promises made at their ordination, reaffirming their commitment to Christ, to His Church and to priestly ministry. Worship Aid/Mass Program available here: adw.org/…ds/sites/2/2021/03/Covid-Chrism-Mass-2021spspr.pdf Follow along with the readings here: usccb.org/bible/readings/032921.cfm Tune into the Archdiocese of Washington YouTube Channel throughout the remainder of Holy Week for Livestreams of every major Holy Week 2021 Mass with Cardinal Gregory, continuing Thursday, April 1, with the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30 PM EST: youtube.com/watch?v=KYs9bW2vkV4 The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington! For information on Mass times, Confession times, and more during Lent, visit: thelightison.org - Chrism Mass to Commemorate Founding of the Priesthood | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington #CardinalGregory #Catholic - Subscribe to our channel here: youtube.com/channel/UCXLO9gzM6LSqIrQS6T393yQ Stay connected on social media: @WashArchdiocese facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/adw.org instagram.com/washarchdiocese Visit us at: adw.org For up-to-date information on how the Archdiocese of Washington is reacting to COVID-19, please visit: adw.org/coronavirus/ _____ Livestream Copyright Notices: Chrism Mass March 29, 2021 2:00pm Mass Spirit of God Within Me, Michael Joncas: © 1985 GIA Publications, Inc. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Gloria Mass of the Sevant Church Michel Guimont, © 2010, GIA Publications, Inc. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Responsorial Psalm 89 Michel Guimont: © 2013 GIA Publications, Inc. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Eucharistic Acclamations, Mass for the City, Richard Proulx, ICEL Tune: © 1991, 2010, GIA Publications, Inc. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. O Redeemer Brian Luckner: © 1997, Morningstar Music Publications/Birnamwood Publications Text: (c) Catholic Liturgy Book, Helicon Press, Baltimore, MD. Used by permission. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. I Will Sing Forever of Your mercies O Lord Normand Gouin © 2106, Birnamwood Publications Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Ecce Quam Bonum, Richard Proulx Psalm 133 © Hope Publishing CO. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved.