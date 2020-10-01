Francis Has 20 Million Pound Sterling Privy Purse At His Disposition

Among the current revelations about the Vatican's finances, LaRepubblica.it writes about a £20 million (!) bank account which is at Francis' disposition for "discretional use."In this context, the anti-Christian LaRepubblica.it cultivates the myth that Francis is a little patient, merciful, innocent sparrow surrounded by vultures who deceive him.However, MarcoTosatti.com (September 30) asks why pauperist, egalitarian, migrationalist, and ecologist Francis has such a substantial amount of money at his disposition. Tosatti would also like to know where the sum came from and why it is in pound sterling.